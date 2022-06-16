Justice M R Shah airlifted to Delhi after suffering 'heart discomfort' in Himachal

Supreme Court Justice MR Shah on Thursday suffered a 'heart discomfort' in Himachal Pradesh and arrangements are being made to airlift him back to Delhi for further treatment, sources said.

In a video message shared by Justice Shah's office, the judge said that he was okay and will soon be in Delhi.

"By the grace of God I am okay I am stable.. nothing to worry. I am reaching Delhi...You can see me I was here for darshan and am leaving with all blessings on me and my family.... Tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, I will be okay, " he said in the video.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has been in touch with Home Ministry authorities for bringing him to Delhi by an air ambulance for treatment, according to sources.

As per information, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has talked with Justice MR Shah a couple of times today and has taken details about his health. Justice Shah responded well to CJI's queries, sources said.

Justice MR Shah, born on May 16, 1958, was enrolled as an Advocate on July 19, 1982 and practised in the Gujarat High Court in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Taxation, Labour, Service and Company matters and specialized in Land, Constitutional, Education, Excise, Custom matters.

He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Gujarat High Court on March 7, 2004 and appointed as Permanent Judge on June 22, 2005. He was appointed as Chief Justice of Patna High Court on August 12, 2018. He was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on November 2, 2018. He is due to retire on May 15, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor