Justice Mahadevan appointed Acting Chief Justice of Madras HC

Chennai, May 22 The Centre on Wednesday appointed Justice R. Mahadevan as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

A notification released by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice stated that President Droupadi Murmu appointed Justice R. Mahadevan as the acting Chief Justice of the High Court pursuant to the superannuation of the present Chief Justice Justice Sanjay Gangapurwala.

Justice Mahadevan will take charge of his office to perform duties as acting Chief Justice from May 24.

He is a senior Judge serving in the Madras High Court and was elevated as a Judge in 2013.

Born on June 10, 1963, in Chennai, Justice Mahadevan completed his law degree from Madras Government Law College and enrolled as an advocate in 1989.

As a lawyer, he practised in civil, criminal, and writ sides with a specialization in indirect taxes, customs, and Central excise matters for the past 25 years. He has also served as an Additional Government Pleader (Taxes) for the Government of Tamil Nadu.

