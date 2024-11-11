Justice Sanjiv Khanna Takes Oath As 51st Chief Justice of India (Watch Video)

Justice Sanjiv Khanna took oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Monday, November 11, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, vice president Jagdeep Dhankar and former CJI DY Chandrachud and other dignitaries.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes over as CJI after former CJI D Y Chandrachud retired from the Supreme Court on Sunday, November 10. In his farewell speech on his last working day on Friday, November 8, Justice D Y Chandrachud expressed confidence in Justice Khanna's future leadership, describing his successor as "dignified, stable and deeply committed to justice".

Former CJI D Y Chandrachud recommended Justice Sanjiv Khanna's name as his successor on October 17 following which, the Center officially notified Justice Khanna's appointment on October 24. CJI Sanjiv Khanna will serve a tenure of just over 6 months and retire on May 13, 2025.