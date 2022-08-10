Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th Chief Justice of India

Supreme Court Justice Uday Umesh Lalit has been appointed as the 49th Chief Justice of India. Justice UU Lalit has been part of several landmark judgements including the one which held the practice of divorce through instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims illegal and unconstitutional.

Justice Lalit, who was a renowned senior advocate, was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court on 13 August, 2014. He has since been involved in delivery of several landmark judgements of the apex court.