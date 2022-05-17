Justice Ujjal Bhuyan to be new Chief Justice of Telangana HC

Hyderabad, May 17 Justice Ujjal Bhuyan will be the new Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday recommended elevation of Justice Bhuyan, a judge of Telangana High Court, as the Chief Justice.

Justice Bhuyan will succeed Justice Satish Chandra Sharma. The collegium has recommended Justice Sharma's transfer to Delhi High Court.

Justice Sharma took oath as the Chief Justice on October 11, 2021. The same month Justice Bhuyan oath as judge of Telangana High Court. He is also the Executive Chairman of Telangana State Legal Services Authority.

Before being appointed as a judge of Telangana High Court, Justice Bhuyan had served as judge of Bombay High Court.

Born on August 2, 1964 at Guwahati, he obtained his L.L.B. degree from Government Law College, Guwahati and LL.M. degree from Gauhati University.

He was enrolled in 1991 with the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. He had practiced before the Principal seat of the Gauhati High Court.

He was appointed as Additional Advocate General, Assam in 2011. He served as a member of Gauhati High Court Bar Association, Lawyers Association, Guwahati, Bar Association of India, All India Federation of Tax Practitioners and Indian Law Institute, Assam Chapter.

Justice Bhuyan was appointed as Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court on October 17, 2011. He was also the Executive Chairman of Mizoram State Legal Services Authority. Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was closely associated with the Judicial Academy, Assam and National Law University, Guwahati. He was transferred to Bombay High Court and took oath as judge of Bombay High Court in October 2019.

