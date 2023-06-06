Juvenile boy apprehended for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar

New Delhi [India], June 6 : A minor girl was sexually assaulted in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area. The accused was apprehended by the police and sent to a juvenile home.

According to the police, a minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a juvenile living in the New Ashok Nagar area on June 5.

"On June 5, information was received at Police Station New Ashok Nagar from LBS Hospital regarding sexual assault on a minor girl. WSI Seema Bhati with a team of officers went to the hospital where the girl was undergoing treatment and her parents were also present", the officials said.

As per the allegations, the minor boy lived in the victim's house as a tenant.

"A case has been registered under section 376 IPC and 6 POCSO Act. The alleged accused has been apprehended and sent to a juvenile home", the police informed.

The police further said that the magistrate would soon record the victim's statement under section 164 CrPC.

Further investigation is underway, the officials informed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor