Jyotiraditya Scindia performs last rites of mother Madhavi Raje Scindia in Gwalior

Bhopal, May 16 The last rites of Madhavi Raje Scindia, the mother of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, were performed in Gwalior on Thursday evening.

Jyotiraditya Scindia lit the pyre in the presence of a large number of people, including politicians cutting across party lines, and members of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior.

The funeral procession started after the body of Madhavi Raje Scindia was brought to the Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior, where thousands of people paid their final tributes to the 'Rajmata'.

Jyotiraditya Scindia's aunts -- Vasundhara Raje Scindia and Yashodhara Raje Scindia -- and several other family members were present there.

Madhavi Raje Scindia, who was suffering from pneumonia and sepsis, died during treatment at AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday morning.

Her husband Madhavrao Scindia, who was also a Union Minister, died in a plane crash in 2001.

Several BJP leaders and ministers, including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with state Congress chief Jitu Patwari and other Congress leaders attended the funeral procession.

Madhavi Raje Scindia was cremated at the Scindia Chhatri in Gwalior where the final rites of her mother-in-law Vijaya Raje Scindia and husband Madhav Rao Scindia were also performed.

