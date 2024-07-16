K Kavitha Health Update: BRS Leader Admitted to DDU Hospital from Tihar Jail Due to Health Deterioration

BRS MLC Kavita, who has been in custody for nearly four months in connection with the Delhi liquor case, has been admitted to Deendayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital following a deterioration in her health.

BRS leader K Kavitha, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, has been admitted to DDU Hospital after a deterioration in her health: Tihar Jail Officials



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/UzFuWK0iJ7 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2024

Kavitha had been arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case on March 15, 2024, and has since remained in judicial remand. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initially filed the case related to the liquor scam and conducted preliminary investigations. Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a detailed probe based on the FIR filed by the CBI. Kavitha was arrested from her residence in Banjara Hills by the ED and later by the CBI in April 11, 2024.

Recently, Kavitha's brother, KT Rama Rao, and brother-in-law, T Harish Rao, both MLAs, visited her during a sanctioned 'mulakath' meeting in jail. Former BRS Ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sathyavathi Rathod had also met with Kavitha earlier.

Authorities at Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital have not disclosed the current condition of Kavitha.