K Kavitha's Judicial Custody Extended: No Respite For BRS Leader in Excise Policy Case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of BRS MLC K Kavitha till April 23 in excise policy money laundering case. "This is a case completely based on the statement. It is a political case. This is a case of targeting the opposition parties. CBI has already recorded my statement in jail," said K Kavitha after the court extended judicial custody to ED. The probe agency while seeking 14-day custody argued that K Kavitha made attempts to influence the witnesses, and tampered with evidence. She was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15, 2024.

Kavitha is allegedly a key member of the "South Group", which has been accused of paying the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday. The agency had earlier said that BRS MLC K Kavitha allegedly worked together with top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) such as Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to receive benefits regarding the creation and execution of the Delhi Excise policy. They also said she played a part in giving Rs 100 crore to the AAP leaders in return for these benefits.

Last week, she had moved the court opposing the CBI's plea seeking to interrogate and record her statement in Tihar Jail and urging the court to recall its order. Notably, the court had allowed on April 5 the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to question Kavitha in Tihar Jail.