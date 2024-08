K Natwar Singh, Former External Affairs Minister, Dies at Age 93

K Natwar Singh Former External Affairs Minister of India passed away on Sunday. He died at the age of 93 after a long illness, says family. He died at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he had been undergoing treatment for the past few weeks.

Born in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, Singh was part of an aristocratic Jat Hindu family. He received his education at prestigious institutions such as Mayo College, Ajmer, and St. Stephen's College, Delhi. He furthered his studies at Corpus Christi College, Cambridge, and was also a visiting scholar at Peking University, China.

पूर्व विदेश मंत्री नटवर सिंह जी के निधन का समाचार दुखद है ।



ईश्वर उनके परिजनों को यह क्षति सहने की शक्ति दे और दिवंगत आत्मा को सदगति प्रदान करें।

Singh transitioned to politics in 1984 after resigning from the IFS to join the Indian National Congress (INC). He was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Bharatpur and served in various ministerial roles, including Minister of State for Steel, Mines, and Coal, and later in the Ministry of External Affairs under Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. His most notable role came when he was appointed as External Affairs Minister in 2004 during Dr. Manmohan Singh's government.