Kaamya Karthikeyan Scales Mount Everest: Indian Navy Congratulates 16-Year-Old on Becoming Youngest Indian to Summit Mt. Everest

Indian Navy congratulated Kaamya Karthikeyan, daughter of CDR S Karthikeyan, for becoming youngest girl from India to summit Mount Everest. A 16-year-old student of class XII at Navy Children School in Mumbai achieved a remarkable feat on May 20 by scaling the world’s highest peak, standing tall at 8,849 meters.

Journey of her began from Nepal's Kathmandu on April 6, marking the commencement of a seven-week expedition aimed at reaching the summit of Mount Everest. Tata Steel Adventure Foundation provided both financial and technical support.

The Indian Navy in its tweet said, "Kaamya has exhibited immense courage & fortitude in summiting the highest peaks in six of the seven continents."

Kaamya's mountaineering journey bagan at the early age when she was nine she scaled Mount Stok Kangri (20, 187 feet) in 2017. Her list of conquests includes Africa’s highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 meters), Europe’s towering Mount Elbrus (5,642 meters), and Australia’s highest summit, Mount Kosciuszko (2,228 meters).