Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Shot Dead at Mohali Tournament; Gang Cites Sidhu Moose Wala Revenge

A kabaddi player was shot dead in front of a huge crowd in Punjab's Mohali district on Monday evening, December 15. The assassination in front of spectators triggered panic at the match venue and led to law and order in the state, while a rival gang claimed the murder was a revenge for the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, according to Money Control.

The kabaddi player was identified as 30-year-old Kanwar Digvijay Singh, widely known by his name Rana Balachauria, was also one of the organisers of the Sohana Kabaddi Cup in Sector 82. Video of the incident went viral on social media sites.

Congress Leader Pargat Singh shared the clip, which shows the moment gunshots were fired, sending players and spectators scrambling in panic. Mohali Police said the attackers exploited Balachauria’s local fame. Two hitmen arrived on a motorcycle and approached him on the pretext of taking selfies.

Also Read | Mumbai Crime Branch Files 689-Page Chargesheet Against Fake BARC Scientist.

Balachauria asked others to click a photo with him and suspected nothing. Suddenly, the accused drew pistols and opened fire at point-blank range. The gunmen reportedly fired several shots in the air to cover their escape amidst the fleeing crowd. Balachauria collapsed on the ground. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali but was declared dead on arrival.

Police at the scene recovered four to five empty .32 calibre shells, with initial investigations suggesting six to seven rounds were fired. Teams have launched a search operation and are analysing local CCTV footage, reported Money Control.