Kabul tells businesses to stop import of ‘inferior’ medicine from Pak, urges alternate routes for trade

New Delhi, Nov 12 Afghanistan has asked its business community to stop importing medicines from Pakistan within three months, alleging it is of inferior quality, and has emphasised that traders seek alternative routes for trade “instead of relying” on Islamabad, say reports.

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has “warned that after this notice”, Kabul will not cooperate with or listen to traders who continue trading with Pakistan, reported Tolo News on Wednesday.

“Our health sector’s main problem is the import of low-quality medicines from Pakistan. I strongly urge all medicine importers to immediately find alternative supply routes. Those who have contracts or purchases in Pakistan are given three months to settle their accounts and wind up their work,” the report quoted Baradar.

The Taliban leader made several key recommendations regarding the protection and sustainability of national trade in a meeting with Afghanistan’s business houses.

Reports are coming in from Afghanistan-Pakistan, where trade routes have remained closed for about a month, that markets in both countries are experiencing severe fluctuations and unprecedented price hikes.

Social media posts shared how prices of tomatoes imported from Afghanistan have spiralled in Pakistan’s markets. Posts from Afghanistan too echoed with claims from another angle – where the border closure has led to a drastic drop in prices of tomatoes, grapes, pomegranates, and onions.

Meanwhile, the price of goods imported from Pakistan, especially bananas, increased in Afghan markets, mentioned the social media posts.

Tolo News quoted Baradar asking Afghan businesses to “turn to alternative trade routes instead of Pakistan. These routes have not only harmed our traders but have also caused difficulties for markets and the general public. I strongly urge all traders to implement alternative options for imports and exports as soon as possible”.

The landlocked country of Afghanistan depends heavily on trade through the border gates, which gives it access to Karachi and Gwadar ports in Pakistan for sending goods to other countries. Carpets and rugs, dried fruits, medicinal plants, and some gemstones comprise Kabul's main export products, with the total value estimated at around $1.61 billion in 2024.

Baradar assured the assembled businessmen that “Afghanistan now has access to alternative trade routes” and that its economic ties with regional countries have “expanded significantly compared to the past”.

The report also added that the Taliban leader mentioned that “Afghanistan is often targeted with political pressure”, and that trade relations and the “suffering of refugees” are being used as tools for “irrational political motives”.

It was an obvious reference to Islamabad’s closure of border trade and forcing Afghan refugees to move out of its lands in thousands, sometimes tens of thousands at a time.

Baradari stressed that no one can deny the fact that all countries are interdependent when it comes to trade. He also said that if Pakistan wishes to reopen trade routes with Afghanistan this time, “it must provide firm guarantees that the routes will never be closed again under any circumstances”, according to the Tolo report.

Since the two countries signed an understanding for a truce following a fierce firefight that erupted on October 11, the neighbours have failed to reach a consensus on the modalities.

The Durand Line, drawn by the British during their occupation of India, has been a subject of contention for Kabul and has witnessed several skirmishes at multiple fronts along the 2,600 km border.

