Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Welcomes Him (Watch Video)

Kailash Gahlot, who resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, citing deep concerns over the party's direction and internal challenges, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The move was made in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other senior BJP leaders. Reflecting on his resignation from AAP, Gahlot stated that it was not an easy decision for him.

"This was not an easy step for me. I have been associated with AAP since the days of Anna Ji and have consistently worked for the people of Delhi. To everyone who thinks that I made this decision under pressure, I want to say that I have never done anything under pressure. This is not a decision taken in just one day. I left my legal career to join AAP, and all of us were united by an ideology. Our sole purpose was to serve the people of Delhi," he said.

