Kailash Gahlot Travels in DTC Bus to Promote Public Transport in Delhi - Watch Video

In a distinctive initiative to promote public transportation and gather firsthand feedback, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot traveled in a DTC bus on Tuesday, January 16. The purpose was to endorse government transportation and seek feedback from commuters, urging people to opt for government transport.

During the journey, Gahlot highlighted the importance of public transportation in addressing Delhi's pollution challenges. "I appeal to the people of Delhi to use public transport as much as possible," he stated. "It will not only save you money but also contribute to a cleaner and greener city."

Watch Video

#WATCH | Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot travels in a DTC bus to promote public transportation and take feedback from people.



He says, "I appeal to the people of Delhi to use public transport as much as possible because it will also help in reducing pollution. On January… pic.twitter.com/L0jueKJ77H — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

The Minister also shared updates on the government's efforts to modernize the public bus fleet. "On January 23, we will flag off 300 more electric buses," he announced. "This will significantly expand our green fleet, and soon we will reach the target of 1800-2000 electric buses in Delhi."

Earlier on the same day, the Transport Minister launched the Namma Yatri App, supported by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The ONDC aims to establish a user-friendly model to assist small retailers in leveraging digital commerce.