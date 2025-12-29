Kailash Vijayavargiya calls ex-MP CM Digvijaya Singh 'courageous' for praising RSS

New Delhi/Bhopal, Dec 29 Amid the ongoing debate over former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh's recent social media post and photos praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bharatiya Janata Party leader and State Urban and Housing Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Monday, called the veteran Congress Rajya Sabha MP as 'courageous'.

Vijayavargiya compared Digvijaya Singh's courage of "speaking truth" akin to former Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

However, the BJP leader also mentioned that Digvijaya Singh's statement would not have been received well by the Congress High Command.

"Its natural to have ideological differences in democracy, but one should also have the courage to speak the truth which everyone does not have the guts to do. Digvijaya Singh has demonstrated his courage by praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh," Vijayvargiya said on his official X account.

The Madhya Pradesh Minister's X post also said, "However, this may have certainly reduced his (Digvijaya Singh's) position in Delhi (Congress High Command) but Digvijaya Singh has followed the tradition of Congress leaders from 1950s, such as Sardar Patel and others, who had the courage to speak the truth. This is the beauty of democracy."

This is second stance within a month when Minister Vijayvargiya has praised the veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Earlier, during a one-day special Assembly session, the BJP leader had said that Digvijaya Singh always stood to support the people, no matter which party they belong to.

Digvijaya Singh's advice to learn from the RSS-BJP relationship through a social media post he had shared a day before the foundation day of the Congress (on December 27) sparked a political controversy.

In his social media post, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had praised the RSS-BJP alliance, citing an old photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani.

"I found this picture. It is very impressive. How a grassroots RSS volunteer and a Jan Sangh and BJP worker, sitting on the floor at the feet of leaders, became the Chief Minister of a state and the Prime Minister of the country. This is the power of organisation. Jai Siya Ram," Digvijaya Singh said.

However, the veteran Congress leader later clarified that he opposes the RSS and PM Modi's ideology and merely praised the Sangh.

