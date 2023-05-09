Kalaburagi DC Yeshwanth Gurukar nabs BJP activists distributing money among voters

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar caught BJP activists who had switched off the street lights at Sangamesh Colony and distributing money among voters of Kalaburagi South Assembly constituency here on Monday late night.

Gurukar, who is also the district election officer, was acting on a complaint lodged by Congress leaders. The party leaders complained that money was being distributed at the colony, by supporters of BJP MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor, in order to influence the voters, Deccan Herald reported.

Gurukar pursued the car and caught up with the vehicle at Vidyanagar, near bus stand. However, the main culprit managed to escape with a bag. Unfortunately, we could not nab the main person, who escaped with a bag containing money. However, we were successful in nabbing the driver and one more person. We are checking CCTV footage to identify the person who escaped with the bag. The car was driven at such high speed that it would have caused a major accident if it were to be day time, said Gurukar.

Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner R Chetan said that an FIR is lodged against the two after obtaining permission from the court. Congress leader Priyank Kharge and the party's Kalaburagi South candidate Allamprabhu Patil also visited the spot.