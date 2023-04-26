Kaliaganj death: NCPCR writes to DGP, seeks investigation into "postmortem report made public"

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 26 : National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the Director General of Police (DGP) West Bengal seeking an inquiry about how the postmortem report of the Kaliaganj minor victim got public.

"It has come to the notice of the Commission that the post-mortem report of the POCSO victim has been made public as it is viral on various social media platforms, thereby disclosing the identity of the POCSO victim as well as her parents, which is in contravention of Section 23 of the POCSO Act, 2012," NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo stated.

It added, "Disclosing the identity of a POCSO victim is a matter of serious concern and clearly indicates unprofessional approach on the part of concerned authorities, who are responsible to maintain the secrecy of such a sensitive document".

NCPCR further sought investigation into the matter and urgent action into the "serious lapse", and asked to send the report to the commission within three days.

Earlier on Sunday, NCPCR chief Kanoongo had hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of shielding the "incompetent (police) officers" of the state.

Speaking to , the NCPCR chief said, "The CM always tries to save the incompetent officers here. I consider CM Mamata Banerjee incompetent when it comes to children's safety in the state. Due to her negligence incidents happen and children die."

"And later on, on the basis of the CM's order, these incidents are covered up," he added.

The locals alleged that the minor was raped and killed. This led to uproar and protests. People put road blockades, burned tyres and set several shops on fire. Some clashes also broke out between the locals and police.

A video also went viral purportedly showing the police dragging what appeared to be the victim's body while taking it for a post-mortem.

After this, the four police officers, all in the rank of assistant police sub-inspectors (ASIs), were suspended on Tuesday, for allegedly dragging the body.

"Four ASIs were suspended for dragging the girl's body in Sahebghata area of Kaliaganj. A departmental investigation was conducted and on the basis of the report, that action was taken," said Sana Akhtar, SP, Raigan.

However, on Saturday, SP North Dinajpur said that the victim's post-mortem report given by doctors reveals that death was due to a poisonous substance.

"Victim's post-mortem report given by doctors reveals that death was due to a poisonous substance. No major injury. We will again ask doctors to clarify if there's any sexual injury," he said.

