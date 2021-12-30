Kalicharan Maharaj arrested for alleged inflammatory speech derogating Mahatma Gandhi

Chattisgarh's Raipur Police has finally arrested Kalicharan Maharaj for making controversial and offensive remarks about Mahatma Gandhi at 'Dharam Sansad'.After Kalicharan Maharaj's offensive remarks on Mahatma Gandhi, a wave of anger had erupted across the country.

Meanwhile, Raipur police in Chhattisgarh arrested Kalicharan Maharaj from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh and arrested him. A two-day 'Dharam Sansad' was held in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. Many saints including Swami Paramatmanand, Saint Rampriya Das, Saint Triveni Das, Mahant Ramdas of Hanuman Gadhi Ayodhya, Sadhvi Vibha Devi, Swami Prabodhanand of Old Akhada and Kalicharan of Akola were present at the 'Dharam Sansad'.

There, Kalicharan Maharaj had hurled insults at Mahatma Gandhi. This time he used such low quality words.This statement of Kalicharan Maharaja had sparked controversy. Kalicharan Maharaj not only abused Gandhiji but also thanked Nathuram Godse for killing Gandhiji. His actions were much appreciated.

After that, a case was filed against Kalicharan Maharaj. The police had registered a case against him at Tikrapara police station under sections 294 and 505 (2) of the Penal Code. Former Raipur mayor and chairman Pramod Dubey had filed a case against Kalicharan.

