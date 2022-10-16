Kamal Nath joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bhopal, Oct 16 Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and the state Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday joined 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka's Bellary on Sunday.

The former Chief Minister was accompanied by his son Nakul Nath, who is a Member of Parliament from Chhindwara.

At Bellary airport, Kamal Nath was welcomed by Congress workers and later he joined the yatra led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Kamal Nath walked with Rahul Gandhi for the yatra and later he met Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, who is one of the convenors of the yatra.

After participating in the yatra, the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief said, "I am overwhelmed to see the enthusiasm, love and the affection of thousands of people present for this journey."

The ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' would reach Madhya Pradesh tentatively by end of November or in the beginning of December, for which the state Congress has made an elaborate plan to welcome the participants of the yatra.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has planned to carry as many as 17 sub-yatras from all 230 assembly seats in the state, and these sub-yatras would meet with the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' when it reaches Burhanpur district in the state.

The state Congress leadership is all set to use the opportunity to launch its assembly poll campaign. The state elections will be held in December 2023.

Though the yatra would cover seven districts (around 66 assembly seats), the state unit of the party has planned to make the presence of the yatra felt in all the 230 assembly seats.

The 17 sub-yatras will cover a total of 6,440 km in 35 days.

