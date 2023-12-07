Congress denies reports of Kamal Nath's resignation as Madhya Pradesh unit chief

In response to reports circulating on Thursday, the Congress denied Kamal Nath's resignation from the post of Madhya Pradesh party president following the party's defeat in the recent assembly election against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier reports had suggested that Kamal Nath had tendered his resignation as the Madhya Pradesh Congress President.

Notably, Nath held a meeting with Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders in Delhi on Tuesday. Despite the Congress losing the Madhya Pradesh election to the BJP, which secured 163 of the 230 assembly seats, with the Congress securing 66 seats and finishing a distant second in the November 17 polls, Nath encouraged party members not to be disheartened by the results. Instead, he urged them to regroup, focus, and prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections just a few months away.

In an effort to uplift the spirits of party workers, Nath recalled the significant setback the Congress faced in the post-Emergency 1977 Lok Sabha polls. "We have lost this (assembly) election, but I remember that in 1977 also we lost (Lok Sabha polls) more badly than this. At that time, our top leaders like Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi, too, lost," he stated. "It looked like the entire atmosphere was against the Congress. But we got united and entered the poll arena. After three years, elections were held, and the party won more than 300 seats, and Indira Gandhi formed a full majority government," he further said, as quoted by news agency PTI.