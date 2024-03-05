Kamal Nath Withdraws from Lok Sabha Elections, Congress Likely to Announce Candidates List Tomorrow

In a notable announcement, Kamal Nath clarified that he would not be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. However, he assured the audience that following the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting scheduled for the next day, the party would unveil an additional 15-20 candidate names. Addressing a gathering in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Kamal Nath shared his optimism regarding the party's performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Nath stated that he anticipates the Congress to secure victory in at least 12-13 seats in the region.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Congress Leader Kamal Nath says, "Congress will win at least 12-13 seats in the Lok Sabha elections... I am not contesting the elections... After the CEC meeting tomorrow, at least 15-20 more names will be announced." pic.twitter.com/cGW5fejd0m — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 5, 2024

Nath's remarks underline the Congress party's determination and strategic planning as they gear up for the electoral battle in Madhya Pradesh. With the anticipation of significant victories, the party remains focused on expanding its presence and influence in the region. The BJP secured 28 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh during the last general elections and Congress was able to retain only the Chhindwara constituency, the bastion of the Kamal Nath family. The BJP this time swept the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and is now looking to breach the Kamal Nath bastion.

Last week, Nath spoke on the speculation of his BJP switch and said that it was created by the media as he never made such a statement. There has been intense speculation over the future moves by 77-year-old Congress veteran Nath, despite repeated assurances from his associates and senior party leaders like Digvijaya Singh and Jitendra Singh that there are no plans for him to cross over to the BJP. When asked about his BJP switch, Nath said, "You (media) are making such speculations and nobody else is saying so. Have you ever heard from me? You run the news and ask me...You should refute this news."



