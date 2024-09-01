Kangana Ranaut Responds to Viral Photos with MP Chirag Paswan, Says Now He Changes Path Whenever He Sees Me

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is currently in the spotlight for her upcoming film 'Emergency', where she stars as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film, which also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman, has generated considerable buzz following the release of its trailer. During the promotion of her film 'Emergency' she also address recent viral photos with actor and MP Chirag Paswan.

These images and videos of their meeting in Parliament have garnered significant attention on social media. In response to the viral photos, Kangana remarked with her characteristic flair, noting that Chirag Paswan now alters his course upon encountering her in Parliament. Reflecting on their friendship, she shared in an interview with Aaj Tak, "I have known Chirag for a long time. He is my best friend. People have followed him because he has made me laugh so many times. Now he changes his path when he sees me." Kangana and Chirag Paswan previously worked together in the film 'Miley Naa Miley Hum', adding to their shared history.

About Emergency

In an interview with IANS, Kangana said that her film was approved by the censor board, but at a time when we were about to get the certificate, many people created drama. They are hesitant about it. I hope this film gets released; I was very confident that I got the certificate...but after this drama, they are not giving me my certificate, and it is getting too late.

"I hope the film gets released on time; otherwise, I am very determined to fight for it or determined to go to court to protect my film to save my rights as an individual. You can't change history by threatening people. We have to show what is in history. A 70-year-old woman who got killed by 30-35 bullets, so we have to show what exactly happened", said Kangana Ranaut