Kangana Ranaut Slapped: CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur Allegedly Slaps Bollywood Actress at Chandigarh Airport Over Farmer Comments (Watch Video)

Bollywood actress and newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut found herself in the midst of controversy yet again as she was allegedly slapped by CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh Airport. The incident occurred over Ranaut's comments regarding the farmers' protests.

According to the report, the clash between the two occurred around 3:30 pm when Kangana was preparing to board a flight to Delhi. Kulwinder Kaur, the CISF officer stationed at the airport, approached Ranaut and allegedly slapped her in response to the remarks she made about the farmers' protests.

Visuals From Chandigarh Airport

Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh airport for calling protesting farmers Khalistanis. pic.twitter.com/IGfXz2l4os — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) June 6, 2024

#WATCH | BJP leader and actor Kangana Ranaut arrives at Delhi airport



A constable-rank CISF officer allegedly slapped Kangana at Chandigarh Airport during a frisking argument. An inquiry committee comprising senior CISF officers has been set up to conduct a further… pic.twitter.com/kUHmg7PsAs — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024

The incident has sparked widespread attention, with video footage capturing the moment circulating on social media platforms. In the video, Ranaut can be seen arguing with Chandigarh Airport officials.

Further details are awaited.