Kangana Ranaut Trolled: Queen Actress Calls Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose India's First Prime Minister

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, also the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, Himachal, called Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as independent India's first Prime Minister. Kangana Ranaut was interviewed by anchor Navika Kumar at the Times Now Summit when she made the bizarre claim.

The video clip of Kangana's statement quickly made rounds on social media after being shared by prominent political figures. Her assertion about Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's role in India's political history drew mixed reactions and raised eyebrows due to its historical inaccuracy.

Her statement sparked discussions and debates on social media platforms, with many users questioning the factual basis of her claim. Actor Prakash Raj also shared the video and wrote, "Clowns of Supreme Joker’s Party… what a Disgrace..#justasking."

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a key figure in India's struggle for independence, served as the President of the Indian National Congress and later formed the Forward Bloc. While he played a crucial role in India's freedom movement, he did not hold the position of Prime Minister after India gained independence in 1947.