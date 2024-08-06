Kangana Ranaut Visits Flood-Affected Himachal Pradesh, Shares Heartfelt Messages (See Tweet)

Due to continuous rainfall, Himachal Pradesh is flooded and has left a trail of destruction claiming lives and sweeping away infrastructure across the state. Kangana Ranuat who got elected from Mandi visited flood affected areas on Tuesday.

Actress turned politician shared the pictures of her visit as she met local and inspected the worked being done in affected areas. While sharing the images she wrote, "Today visiting various flood-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh," she wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a photo that showed the damage. Kangana hugged a woman in a picture, with which she wrote, "People have lost everything... in the vastness of that loss I feel immense pain and grief... our hope is PM Modi..."

It is also very shameful that flood affected people are not getting any help from the state government… wherever I am going in flood affected areas, helpless people are complaining about the cruel and unconcerned treatment of the state government towards them. It is tragic and… https://t.co/gambG7fZ1i — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 6, 2024

Himachal again delt with severe floods, whileadress to the nature god she said, "Humans are vulnerable before nature... oh mother earth, be kind to us..." The actor also shared a video from her drive in Himachal, stating, “Mountains can be serene and blissful, yet at times terrifying and volatile. I am the mountains, and they are me...”