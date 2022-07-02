Kanhaiya Lal murder: 4 accused to be presented at NIA court in Jaipur

Jaipur, July 2 In a major development, all the four accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Udaipur will be presented at a special NIA court in Jaipur on Saturday.

The two main accused, namely Riyaz and Ghaus Mohammad, have been brought to Jaipur from the Ajmer high security jail amidst tight security.

Initially, they were taken to ATS headquarters.

The other two accused, Mohsin and Asif, arrested on Thursday night, were already kept in the ATS headquarters.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the court premises.

Sources said that NIA will demand remand of the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor