Kanhaiyalal murder case: Provide CCTV footage to accused, says NIA court

Jaipur, July 6 The NIA special court has ordered that the accused in the Kanhaiyalal murder case be provided with the CCTV footage installed at the victim's shop.

The court passed the order on Wednesday partially accepting the prayer letter of the accused.

However, the court denied his request for color photographs of Kanhaiyalal's shop along with the photographs after his murder.

It needs to be mentioned here that eight of the nine accused involved in the Kanhaiyalal murder case filed an application in the NIA court and requested for Hindi copy of the charge sheet and color photos of Kanhaiyalal after his murder, color photos of his shop, CCTV footage installed at the shop and CDs of voice samples taken of the accused.

The court had ordered to give Hindi copy of the charge sheet on Tuesday itself.

Judge Ravindra Kumar II on Wednesday ordered the footage of CCTV installed at the shop and CDs of voice samples to be made available to the accused.

Advocate Minhajul Haq appeared on behalf of the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor