Kannadigas are those who accept everyone: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru, Nov 8 Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that Karnataka is blessed with natural abundance and an equally generous spirit among its people, adding that Kannadigas are known for their warmth and inclusiveness toward those coming from other states.

Inaugurating the Kannada Rajyotsava celebration organised by the residents of Parkwest in the city on Saturday, Bommai said India is a country with a long and glorious history, with its culture and civilisation dating back over five thousand years.

"India has the world’s oldest civilisation and culture. The evolution of humankind began here -- it is our great fortune that we were born in this sacred land. Among all the regions of India, the Kannada land stands out for its culture, education, and progress. Inscriptions show that the Kannada language is more than two thousand years old. We are proud to say that Kannada is a classical language,” he said.

The MP said Karnataka has produced the highest number of Jnanpith Award winners in the country. “As many as nine eminent writers from Karnataka have received this prestigious honour, which shows how rich the Kannada language truly is,” he added.

The former CM highlighted that Karnataka is a land of great natural wealth, with rivers flowing across the state from north to south — originating in the west and flowing eastward. “Rivers such as Krishna, Kaveri, Tunga, Bhadra, Malaprabha, and Ghataprabha enrich the land with greenery,” he said.

He said the state is also rich in minerals, with some of the finest quality iron ore and even gold deposits — hence it is called the ‘Land of Gold’. “The forests are abundant, and sandalwood trees grow naturally here. Just as the land is naturally rich, the hearts of Kannadigas are equally rich. That is why people from other states never feel like outsiders here. Kannadigas are people who accept and welcome everyone,” Bommai stated.

He remarked that the air, water, and people of Karnataka make anyone who lives there a Kannadiga. “No matter where they come from, once they live here, they begin to feel that this is their own state,” he said.

Recalling Karnataka’s glorious past, Bommai said: “While Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi fought against the British in 1857, it was Rani Chennamma of Kittur who had already fought and won against the British as early as 1824. We have always been ahead — in struggle, in knowledge, and in technology.”

He said for India’s future to be bright, the future of Karnataka must be strong. “This land leads in knowledge, science, technology, and now in Artificial Intelligence. Bengaluru is known as Silicon Valley — among the 500 Fortune companies, 400 are based in Bengaluru, and the city hosts 500 international R&D centres. Every day, 8,000 to 10,000 foreigners arrive in Bengaluru, and 200–300 scientists come here daily,” he noted.

“I congratulate all of you who have come from different states and are celebrating Kannada Rajyotsava here. Your love for Kannada has brought you together in this land. You have united as one family and organised a wonderful event as true Kannadigas. My heartfelt congratulations to everyone,” Bommai said.

