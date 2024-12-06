Kannauj Accident: Eight Dead, 19 Injured as Double-Decker Bus Collides with Tanker on Lucknow-Agra Expressway (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 6, 2024 03:43 PM2024-12-06T15:43:28+5:302024-12-06T15:49:46+5:30

Eight people lost their lives, and 19 others were injured after a double-decker bus collided with a water tanker on the

Eight people lost their lives, and 19 others were injured after a double-decker bus collided with a water tanker on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district on Friday. The bus was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi when the accident occurred.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar confirmed the incident. He said, "8 people have died and 19 were injured in the bus-water tanker collision on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. All the injured are undergoing treatment at the Saifai Medical College." 

