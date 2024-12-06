Kannauj Accident: Eight Dead, 19 Injured as Double-Decker Bus Collides with Tanker on Lucknow-Agra Expressway (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 6, 2024 03:43 PM2024-12-06T15:43:28+5:302024-12-06T15:49:46+5:30
Eight people lost their lives, and 19 others were injured after a double-decker bus collided with a water tanker on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district on Friday. The bus was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi when the accident occurred.
#WATCH | Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh: Six people died and 14 were injured after a double-decker bus collided with a water tanker on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. pic.twitter.com/DN05CRcWjc— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2024
Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar confirmed the incident. He said, "8 people have died and 19 were injured in the bus-water tanker collision on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. All the injured are undergoing treatment at the Saifai Medical College."