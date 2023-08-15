Kannauj first in UP to introduce e-office system

Lucknow, Aug 15 Kannauj has become the first district in Uttar Pradesh to introduce an e-office system at its collectorate.E-office is a workflow-based system that extends features of existing manual handling of files in addition to the more efficient electronic system.

State Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said: “E-office is a tool to create a simplified, accountable, effective and transparent work culture in offices. This rids offices of unnecessary paperwork and preserves files electronically in a safer manner.

"Other districts should also introduce the e-office system.”

Kannauj District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla said that the e-office system was fully introduced at the district collectorate on Monday after necessary training to the concerned staff.

--IANS

