Kannauj first in UP to introduce e-office system
By IANS | Published: August 15, 2023 08:58 AM 2023-08-15T08:58:48+5:30 2023-08-15T09:00:05+5:30
Lucknow, Aug 15 Kannauj has become the first district in Uttar Pradesh to introduce an e-office system at its collectorate.E-office is a workflow-based system that extends features of existing manual handling of files in addition to the more efficient electronic system.
State Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said: “E-office is a tool to create a simplified, accountable, effective and transparent work culture in offices. This rids offices of unnecessary paperwork and preserves files electronically in a safer manner.
"Other districts should also introduce the e-office system.”
Kannauj District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla said that the e-office system was fully introduced at the district collectorate on Monday after necessary training to the concerned staff.
