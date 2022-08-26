Kannauj to be developed as perfume destination

Lucknow, Aug 26 The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to develop Kannauj as a perfume tourism destination.

The state government will be holding an international perfume fair in the district in December.

The state's Additional Chief Secretary, MEME and export promotion, Navneet Sehgal, said that the first phase of the perfume park being set up in the district will be completed by November 15.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has planned to promote the perfume of Kannauj in the international market. The aim is to take the Rs 250 crore perfume business to Rs 25,000 crore. The perfume business will give momentum to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of making Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy," Sehgal said.

"The state government has made changes in the export policy to make it easier for the traders to boost their perfume export. If a trader associated with the perfume business participates in a fair abroad, the state government will bear the expenses on their travel and transportation of samples."

The perfume of Kannauj comes under the 'One District, One Product' initiative and has demand in the international market.

To promote the perfume industry, the perfume park will be functional by November 15.

Traders will get various facilities including product development facility, testing, certification, marketing, branding and packaging.

Sehgal said that every section associated with the perfume of Kannauj, whether it is a trader or a farmer, will reap benefits of the growing industry.

The technical institute like Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plant (CIMAP) will be also roped in to promote perfume production, he said.

