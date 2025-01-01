Kannur School Bus Accident: One Dead, Several Children Injured as Vehicle Carrying Students Loses Control and Overturns in Kerala

Kannur, Kerala (January 1, 2024): A Class 5 student was killed and several others were injured in a school bus accident in Valakkai, Kannur, on Wednesday. The incident took place near the Valakkai Bridge when the bus lost control on a slope and overturned.

The bus, which belonged to Kurumathur Chinmaya School, was transporting students home after school hours. Emergency services arrived at the scene to assist the injured students, and they were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The exact number of injuries is still being assessed.