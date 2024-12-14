Kanpur Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Leather Showroom (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in the leather showroom in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Saturday morning, December 14. The showroom is situated under the jurisdiction of the Jajmau police station.

After receiving the information, local police and fire brigades reached the spot and engaged in dousing operations. According to the news agency ANI, the blaze has almost been controlled.

Visuals From the Fire Site

#WATCH | Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out in a leather showroom in the Jajmau police station area, fire engines are present at the spot. The fire has almost been controlled. pic.twitter.com/EuR0KNYBEn — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

A video shared by ANI shows smoke engulfing the area. Where firefighters can be seen working to douse the ranging blaze in the building. However, no reports of casualties or injuries in the incident.