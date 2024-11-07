Kanpur: UPSRTC Bus Driver Climbs Mobile Tower Near SP Office In Protest Against Workplace Harassment (Watch Video)

In a dramatic incident in Lucknow, a contractual roadways bus driver on Thursday climbed onto a mobile in Lucknow accusing corruption in the department and torture by senior officials. The man, identified as Raju Saini, climbed on the mobile tower near the Samajwadi Party's office in the city's Vikramaditya Marg area, accusing his Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) officials of not taking any actions on his allegation even after repeated requests and thrashing him.

The situation quickly drew attention from local authorities, prompting the deployment of a fire department team to the scene. After a tense standoff, the fire department personnel successfully managed to rescue the driver, bringing him down safely. According to sources, the driver took to the tower to protest alleged malpractice in the UP Roadways department, highlighting grievances he claims to have endured as a contractual employee.

This incident has sparked discussions among local residents and raised questions about the issues faced by contractual staff in government departments. The local authorities are reportedly looking into the driver’s allegations to understand the depth of the grievances, while his protest has drawn mixed reactions from the public and government officials