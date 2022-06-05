Kanpur violence: Four accused remanded in 14-day judicial custody

Four accused including key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi were sent to 14-day judicial custody by an Uttar Pradesh court in the Kanpur violence case. The four accused -- Hayat Jaffar Hashmi, Javed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Rahil and Mohammad Suffian – were produced in the court metropolitan magistrate (corporation).At least six persons were injured after violence erupted in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh as members of the minority community clashed with police.

The violence broke out when President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in the city.Hayat Zafar Hashmi, a local Muslim leader was identified as the main conspirator behind the clashes in Kanpur on Friday. The Kanpur police have alleged that Hashmi incited the people, which led to stone-pelting between two groups in which more than 30 people and police personnel were injured.The leader is the president of a local Islamic organization called Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Fans Association and had called for a shutdown of the market in protest against BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Islam. The forceful shutdown triggered an ugly spate of violence and stone-pelting, on a day when both the Prime Minister and the President were in the state.

