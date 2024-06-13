Kanthi, Tamluk can be statistical benchmark for BJP’s future electoral strategies in Bengal

Kolkata, June 13 A statistical analysis of the BJP’s performance in East Midnapore District of West Bengal, starting from the 2016 Assembly elections till the 2024 Lok Sabha polls indicates that two Parliamentary constituencies, Kanthi and Tamluk can be the benchmark for the party’s future electoral strategies.

An Assembly-wise breakup of the Lok Sabha election results shows that in the 14 Assembly constituencies in East Midnapore, seven each under Kanthi and Tamluk, BJP candidates were leading in 13.

Patashpur under Kanthi Lok Sabha was the only exception where the ruling Trinamool Congress was ahead.

This lead in 13 out of 14 Assembly constituencies aided the BJP to snatch both Kanthi and Tamluk from Trinamool Congress whose candidates emerged as the victors in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

At that time the BJP won 18 out of 42 constituencies in the state. However, the only difference was that in 2019, the current Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was with the Trinamool Congress.

Adhikari, a native of East Midnapore District, was a member of the state Cabinet then.

If a statistical comparison is drawn since the 2016 Assembly polls, the graphs will show how the BJP strengthened its organisational network in East Midnapore District over the years.

In 2016, BJP candidates not only got a drubbing in all 14 Assembly constituencies in the district, but also finished in third positions in all of them.

The Trinamool Congress’ winning streak continued in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with the ruling party candidates bagging both Kanthi and Tamluk.

Thereafter in 2020, Adhikari joined the BJP which was a morale booster for the saffron party’s organisational network in East Midnapore District.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, the BJP for the first time tasted success in East Midnapore winning eight out of the 14 constituencies there, while the remaining six went in favour of the Trinamool Congress.

In the six seats, where the Trinamool Congress candidates emerged as victors their BJP counterparts were in close runner-up positions putting the Congress- Left Front alliance at a distant third.

Adhikari himself got elected from Nandigram Assembly constituency under Tamluk Lok Sabha defeating none other than Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In 2024, BJP marked its best-ever electoral performance in East Midnapore, with the party’s candidates not only winning from Kanthi and Tamluk, but also leading from 13 out of 14 Assembly constituencies there.

