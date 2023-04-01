Kapil Sibal alleges communal violence on table for BJP with 2024 polls approaching

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal alleged that communal violence was on the table for the BJP with the 2024 general elections approaching, and recent incidents in West Bengal and Gujarat were a trailer.

Violence and arson was reported from West Bengal's Howrah district after clashes broke out between two groups during Ram Navami festivities, with the BJP and the TMC trading barbs over it. Violence during Ram Navami festivities on Thursday was also reported from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

In a tweet, Sibal said, As we approach 2024. For the BJP, on the table: 1) communal violence 2) hate speech 3) baiting minorities 4) target opposition by use of ED, CBI, election commission. Trailer: Burning of Bengal, stoking communal violence in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and 2 regimes, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. Sibal recently floated a non-electoral platform Insaaf aimed at fighting injustice.