Karanpur By Election Result 2024: Congress Candidate Rupinder Singh Kunnar Wins Rajasthan Assembly Bypoll Seat

Congress candidate Rupinder Singh Kunnar emerged victorious in the Karanpur assembly seat by-election in Rajasthan, as declared on Monday, January 8. With Kunnar's win, the Congress party's seat tally in Rajasthan increased from 69 to 70, while the BJP holds 115 Assembly seats and forms the government in the state.

Rupinder Singh Kunnar secured the victory by defeating BJP candidate Surenderpal Singh with a margin of over 12,000 votes. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot extended his congratulations to Kunnar and dedicated the triumph to the public service endeavors of Kunnar's father and MLA Gurmeet Singh Kunnar. Gurmeet Singh Kunnar's demise during the Assembly elections in November 2024 had led to the postponement of the election in Karanpur.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Congress candidate Shri Rupinder Singh Kunnar for his victory in Srikaranpur. This victory itself is dedicated to the public service works of Gurmeet Singh Kunnar. The people of Srikaranpur have defeated the pride of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The public has taught a lesson to the BJP, which flouted the code of conduct and morality by making its candidate a minister during the elections," said Gehlot in a tweet.

श्रीकरणपुर में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी श्री रुपिन्दर सिंह कुन्नर को जीत की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। यह जीत स्व. गुरमीत सिंह कुन्नर के जनसेवा कार्यों को समर्पित है।



श्रीकरणपुर की जनता ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी के अभिमान को हराया है। चुनाव के बीच प्रत्याशी को मंत्री बनाकर आचार संहिता

The Congress had raised objections with the Election Commission over the BJP's move, accusing it of attempting to manipulate voters by appointing Singh as a minister even before he became an MLA.