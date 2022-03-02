Karnataka: 12th edition of "Bengaluru India Nano" event to be held from March 7-9, to witness participation of 10 countries

Bengaluru's twelth edition of the three-day-long "Bengaluru India Nano" event having 'Nano for Sustainable Future' as its theme will begin from March 7 and will end on March 9.

Addressing a press meet on Wednesday, C.N. Ashwatha Narayana, State Information Technology (IT) Biotechnology and Science and Technology Minister stated that the event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai. Dr C.N.R.Rao, Bharat Ratna awardee scientist and chairperson of state vision group for Nano Technology, and Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Union Minister of State for IT will be present.

He further stated that over 10 countries including Israel, Japan, Germany, Canada will be participating and the event which is being organised in association with 5 leading industries including such as India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) Bangalore, and many more.

"The 12th edition of the 'Bengaluru India Nano' focuses on nano-medicine, nano-photonics, nano-textiles, hydrogen technology among others. 75 eminent speakers, 2500 delegates, 25 sessions, and over 4000 attendees are expected to participate," Minister Narayana explained.

Ashwatha said that this is for the first time, programmes like 'nanotech quiz' and 'nano for young' have been introduced with the objective of sensitising young minds about futuristic nanotechnology.

"Around 650 students belonging to 23 states and 5 Union Territories have already registered for the quiz event. Sessions that will be held on the final day are designed in a tutorial model keeping students in mind," he added.

In this event, the 'Nano Excellence Award' will be presented to 5 young researchers who are pursuing a PhD in Nano Technology.

Professor Navakanta Bhat, Chairman, state vision group for Nano-Technology, said, "The integration of nanotech, life sciences, and health sciences has resulted in revolutionary innovations like messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine and many such innovations are in the pipeline to be unleashed."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor