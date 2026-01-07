Karnataka: 2 Workers Killed, 6 Injured in Boiler Explosion at Sugar Factory in Belagavi

At least two workers were killed, and six others suffered serious burn injuries after a boiler exploded at the Inamdar Sugar Factory in Marakumbi village of Bailhongal taluk in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. when hot molten material from the boiler spilled onto workers, causing severe burns.

Four of the injured are in critical condition. One injured worker was admitted to the Bailhongal government hospital, while the others were shifted to a private hospital in Belagavi under zero-traffic arrangements for urgent treatment.

Belagavi Superintendent of Police K. Ramrajan said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion.

(With inputs from ANI)