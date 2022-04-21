Karnataka: 3 held for spreading derogatory remarks against woman lecturer in Mangaluru

By ANI | Published: April 21, 2022 09:51 AM2022-04-21T09:51:15+5:302022-04-21T10:00:07+5:30

Three people have been arrested by the Karnataka Police on Wednesday for allegedly spreading derogatory remarks against a woman lecturer at Mangaluru University.

Karnataka: 3 held for spreading derogatory remarks against woman lecturer in Mangaluru | Karnataka: 3 held for spreading derogatory remarks against woman lecturer in Mangaluru

Karnataka: 3 held for spreading derogatory remarks against woman lecturer in Mangaluru

Next

Three people have been arrested by the Karnataka Police on Wednesday for allegedly spreading derogatory remarks against a woman lecturer at Mangaluru University.

"Three people were held for allegedly spreading objectionable information about a woman lecturer, in an attempt to malign her image," said N Shashikumar, CP, Mangaluru City.

The arrested accused persons include a lecturer, a college correspondent, and a physical education director.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Mangaluru universityMangaluru university