Karnataka: 3 held for spreading derogatory remarks against woman lecturer in Mangaluru

Three people have been arrested by the Karnataka Police on Wednesday for allegedly spreading derogatory remarks against a woman lecturer at Mangaluru University.

"Three people were held for allegedly spreading objectionable information about a woman lecturer, in an attempt to malign her image," said N Shashikumar, CP, Mangaluru City.

The arrested accused persons include a lecturer, a college correspondent, and a physical education director.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

