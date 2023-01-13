Karnataka: 38-year-old man found dead in river in Dakshina Kannada

A body of a 38-year-old man was found in the Netravathi river at Panemangaluru in Dakshina Kannada, police said on Thursday.

The deceased is identified as Rajesh Poojary, a resident of Sajipa in the district.

According to the officials, the deceased is a Goraksha Pramukh of the Bajarang Dal local unit.

Immediately locals informed the Bantwal Town police after a two-wheeler was also found abandoned on the bridge of Panemangaluru in the morning.

As per police, prima facie, it is suspected that Rajesh Poojary was riding his two-wheeler in Sajipa when a vehicle collided with his two-wheeler leading him to fall into the Netravati river.

"Police have registered a case at Bantwala town Police Station regarding the matter," said police Superintendent, Rishikesh Sonawane.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway.

Further information is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

