Karnataka: 38-year-old man found dead in river in Dakshina Kannada
By ANI | Published: January 13, 2023 06:20 AM 2023-01-13T06:20:13+5:30 2023-01-13T11:55:02+5:30
A body of a 38-year-old man was found in the Netravathi river at Panemangaluru in Dakshina Kannada, police said ...
A body of a 38-year-old man was found in the Netravathi river at Panemangaluru in Dakshina Kannada, police said on Thursday.
The deceased is identified as Rajesh Poojary, a resident of Sajipa in the district.
According to the officials, the deceased is a Goraksha Pramukh of the Bajarang Dal local unit.
Immediately locals informed the Bantwal Town police after a two-wheeler was also found abandoned on the bridge of Panemangaluru in the morning.
As per police, prima facie, it is suspected that Rajesh Poojary was riding his two-wheeler in Sajipa when a vehicle collided with his two-wheeler leading him to fall into the Netravati river.
"Police have registered a case at Bantwala town Police Station regarding the matter," said police Superintendent, Rishikesh Sonawane.
Police's investigation into this matter is underway.
Further information is awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor