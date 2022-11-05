Karnataka: 7 women killed, 6 injured in road accident in Bidar

Seven women were killed and six others injured after a truck and an auto rickshaw collided in Karnataka's Bidar on Saturday.

The Bidar police confirmed that the accident occurred near the Bemalkheda village and the injured have been shifted to the Bidar Hospital.

The women labourers, who hailed from Budamanahalli village, were returning back to their homes after work.

The police further said that the incident has been registered in Bemalkheda police station.

Further information is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor