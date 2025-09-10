Karnataka Accident: Woman Dies in Mangaluru After Scooter Skids on Pothole and Lorry Runs Over Her; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Mangaluru: In an tragic accident woman who was ridding a scoter on Kulur highway died after being crushed by speeding lorry. 44-year-old victim identified as Madhavi, worked at a private hospital in Kuntikana. A disturbing footage of this incident has gone viral on social media. Following the accident lorry driver was arrested by police but later got released on bail.

According to reports 44-year-old woman fell off her two-wheeler while navigating a pothole. Before she realized what was happening, a lorry ran her over, and she died instantly. The video shows a scooter sliding, followed by the woman falling into the road, where she was hit by the lorry.

A 44-year-old woman in Mangaluru died after she fell off her two-wheeler while navigating a pothole. The incident happened on National Highway 66 near Kulur.



As she fell, she was run over by a lorry.



Madhavi died at the scene. Police arrested and later released on bail the lorry driver, Mohammed Farooq, and also booked NHAI officials for negligence