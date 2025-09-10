Karnataka Accident: Woman Dies in Mangaluru After Scooter Skids on Pothole and Lorry Runs Over Her; Disturbing Video Surfaces
Mangaluru: In an tragic accident woman who was ridding a scoter on Kulur highway died after being crushed by speeding lorry. 44-year-old victim identified as Madhavi, worked at a private hospital in Kuntikana. A disturbing footage of this incident has gone viral on social media. Following the accident lorry driver was arrested by police but later got released on bail.
According to reports 44-year-old woman fell off her two-wheeler while navigating a pothole. Before she realized what was happening, a lorry ran her over, and she died instantly. The video shows a scooter sliding, followed by the woman falling into the road, where she was hit by the lorry.
Madhavi died at the scene. Police arrested and later released on bail the lorry driver, Mohammed Farooq, and also booked NHAI officials for negligence