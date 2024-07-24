Karnataka Approves Doppler Weather Radar Installation in Bengaluru For Precise Weather Forecasting

After a long wait and several pleas, the central government has sanctioned a Doppler weather radar (DWR) for precise weather forecasting in Bengaluru with Karnataka and other connecting districts. DWR would be useful to provide detailed data on wind patterns, clouds, and rainfall, detecting speeds up to 100 km per hr. The Union Minister of Earth Science, Science and Technology sanctioned a C-Band Doppler Weather radar in the wake of several economic losses from flash floods in recent years in Karnataka. It is expected that with the installation of Doppler radar, the city will accurately predict the possibility of rain. The system also protects the state infrastructure and economic activities which are vital to the region and the nation at large. The installation would complement the existing meteorological infrastructure and provide a more comprehensive network of weather monitoring systems in Karnataka.

Union Minister of State for micro, small, and medium enterprises, labour, and employment Shobha Karandlaje informed that India Meteorological Department (IMD) will install a Doppler weather radar with an operational range of 200km. to 250km. and the installation will be complete by this year. Minister Shobha has also written to Union Minister Jitendra Singh in this regard. Meanwhile, a search for a suitable place for the installation of radar is on where Jakkur in Byatarayanapura or Nandi Hills is considered the ideal location for the installation. Shobha Karandlaje said that the closest radars from Bengaluru are in Goa and Visakhapatnam.

Due to long distances, and the sudden or heavy downpour alerts the forecasts have not been received accurately. Because of this neither the administration nor citizens can prepare for the disastrous scenario and resulting in economic loss. The DWR in Bengaluru will be mounted on a 25-metre-tall structure, located for unobstructed visibility. It boasts a 200 km detection range, monitoring clouds, and precipitation, and providing detailed wind data. This advanced technology allows IMD to forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, and issue alerts 24 hours in advance, aiding timely evacuations and minimizing damage. The World Bank is funding the project, with IMD approval for radar installation. Plans to expand to Mangaluru and Hubballi for improved weather forecasts and alerts are underway.



