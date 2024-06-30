Karnataka Approves Plant-Based Biodegradable Bags Replacing Single Use Plastic Bags

After reviewing the implementation of the ban order on single-use plastic across Karnataka, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre directed officials to allow the manufacturing and sale of such plant-based compostable biodegradable bags. Now the state government of Karnataka has decided to allow the sale and use of plant-based compostable carry bags that biodegrade within 180 days.

It is important to mention that in 2016, the state government of Karnataka banned single-use plastic items including biodegradable carry bags. This created a lot of confusion among people and every biodegradable and compostable carry bag was seen in the market. Eventually, the government restated that all types of carry bags were included in the ban. Now the state government has decided to comply with the Government of India’s 2022 orders which ban single-use plastic items and allow the manufacturing-sale of plant-based compostable biodegradable bags that degenerate within 180 days.

Khandre also ordered that apart from these plant-based carry bags such alternative products shall be permitted to be used that are proven not to harm the environment and can be degenerated within 180 days. The minister said that such alternatives should be affordable to the public and then only citizens will give up single-use plastic.