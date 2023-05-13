Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: People have voted against bad administration says, Kharge

As battle for supremacy in Karnataka rages on, or as it is more or less clearer that Congress would keep the state in its kitty. The ruling BJP, hoping to break a 38-year jinx of Karnataka not voting an incumbent to power, is much behind, leading in 66 seats only. Meanwhile, Basavaraj Bommai has conceded defeat and said the party will do a detailed analysis on what went wrong. On the other hand, Mallikarjun Kharge attacked BJP after Congress's big win in Karnataka election. People have voted against bad administration, said the Congress.

The Congress may be inching towards securing a victory in the Karnataka lections as per the latest trends but for the Grand Old Party, this will not be the end of challenges in the state. A win in Karnataka, if it happens, means the Congress is staring at its next speed breaker — who will be the chief minister? Meanwhile, the BJP is seeing a significant reduction in its seat share with leads in just 70+ seats. HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S), which won 37 seats in 2018, is now ahead in 25 seats. Soon after the counting of votes started, the official Twitter account of the party this morning posted a video montage of Mr Gandhi's pictures from the Bharat Jodo Yatra with the popular English song "Unstoppable" playing in the background. The two top Karnataka Congress leaders who have steered the party in the state -- DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah -- were absent from the video.Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted that the atmosphere during Mr Gandhi's Yatra in Karnataka was visible in the election results.