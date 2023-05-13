The Karnataka election results show the Congress moving towards power, while the NCP is likely to suffer a setback.

The latest updates from Nippani reveal a significant change in the lead. Initially, NCP candidate Uttam Patil had taken the lead, but now he is behind BJP's Shashikala Jolle, who is leading by 229 votes.

Uttam Patil received 33,894 votes, while Shashikala Jolle received 35,480 votes.

On May 10, elections were held for 224 seats in Karnataka, with a total voter turnout of 72.67%.

Despite Uttam Patil's commendable work through Arihant Udyog Group for the last five years in the Nippani constituency during difficult times such as the corona pandemic and floods, voters seem to be disregarding him. His outstanding efforts in the constituency without any official position are noteworthy.