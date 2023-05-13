Karnataka Assembly Election: Marathi unity in Karnataka raises hopes, but mixed results for MES candidates

The unity of Marathi-speaking people in the border areas of Karnataka has raised hopes for a good outcome in the assembly elections. However, the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti candidates do not seem to be performing as well as expected in most constituencies. One exception is the Belgaum South constituency, where Ramakant Konduskar is in a fierce battle against BJP's Abhay Patil.

The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti had high hopes in the Belgaum South constituency, but BJP's Abhay Patil gained an advantage in the sixth round with 52,000 votes. Ramakant Konduskar received 46,000 votes while Congress' Prabhavati Mastmardi received only 10,000 votes. In Belgaum Rural constituency, Congress' Laxmi Hebbalkar secured 50,000 votes, while R. M. Chougule received 32,000 votes. The BJP's Nagesh Manolkar was able to gain only 15,000 votes due to internal conflicts within the party.

Regarding the Belgaum district, it appears to be transitioning from BJP's domination to Congress' influence. Out of the 18 constituencies, Congress is leading in 11, while BJP is gaining support in other areas. However, the final outcome will only be confirmed after the complete vote count.